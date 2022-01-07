Advertisement

Obituary: McAlarney, Fred R.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Fred R. McAlarney, 91, of Belpre passed away at 11:46 am, Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was born at Akron, OH, May 15, 1930, to F. E. and Ruth N. Baker McAlarney.

Fred attended Elba Grade School and graduated from Salem-Liberty High School, Class of 1948.  He was employed at B. F. Goodrich in Marietta for 9 ½ years and worked at H. O. Canfield Co. at Seymour, IN for 19 years.  He started Scottsburg Extruded Plastic Co., which later became Holms Extruder Plastic Co. at Scottsburg, Ind.  In 1978, he started a Magnetic Extrusion Operation for Magnetic, Inc. at Cincinnati, OH.  He worked for Budd Co. in VanWert, OH from which he retired in 1996.  He was a member of Putnam Congregational Church and a member of Belpre Lodge #609 F & AM Belpre.

Fred is survived by his children:  Dave McAlarney, Gary McAlarney, Deborah Lynn McAlarney; 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, 4 stepchildren:  Scott Ogle, Lisa (Bruce) Kehl, Lori (Gary) Carruthers, Christy (Ryan) Clarkson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Margaret Peggy Ogle McAlarney, daughter Karen Morgenstern and brothers, Frank and Robert McAlarney.

At his request, he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

