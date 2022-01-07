Obituary: McMurray, Stephen “Steve” Lionel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stephen “Steve” Lionel McMurray, 71, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away January 2, 2022. He was born January 4, 1950 in Marietta, Ohio, son of the late Shirley Lionel McMurray and Grace Louise Schrader McMurray. Steve was a part of the first graduation class of Parkersburg South High School in 1968. Steve was in sales throughout the course of his life and helped establish Hills Department Store and Wendy’s in various states. Later in life, he was skilled in the automobile retail industry.

Steve enjoyed many of the joys of life such as hunting, fishing, camping, and sports. Steve was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his three siblings, Deborah (Alan) Krieg of Williamstown, Joe McMurray of Washington, Jane (Russ) Geis of Teays Valley, and Sister-in-law Martha McMurray of Mineral Wells, and numerous nieces, nephew, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Shirley L. and his mother, Grace.

A memorial service will be at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral home. The family will receive friends and loved ones, one hour prior to the memorial service. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the McMurray Family.

