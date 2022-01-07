Advertisement

Obituary: Metz, Charles Franklin

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NICUT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charles Franklin Metz, 94, of Nicut, WV, passed away January 4, 2022 after a short illness, surrounded by his children at Roane General Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Maude Boone Metz, his wife Ilene Butler Metz and 10 brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his children Janice (Butch) See of Duck, Kenneth (Ronda) Metz of Nicut, Douglas (Judy)

Metz of Chloe, Shelby Sisson of Clay and Lori Cottrell (James Derby) of Cambridge, OH. 9 Grand Children

and 10 Great Grand Children.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, will conduct a graveside service at the Minnora Cemetery on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 1pm. with pastor Lester

Tanner officiating.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

