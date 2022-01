PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Walter David Riser, 64, of Walker, WV passed away January 5, 2022 at the Parkersburg Care Center.

David was born on January 18, 1957.

There will be no services or visitation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

