Obituary: Root III, Curtis Howard

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Curtis Howard Root III of Waverly WV passed away unexpectedly on January 2, 2022. Born June 18, 1965 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Curtis Howard Root Jr. and Sylvia jean Root of Williamstown, WV. Beside his mother, he is survived by two sons, Brandon (Amber) Root of Logan, Ohio, formally of Williamstown, WV and Isaiah of Williamstown, two granddaughters Autumn and Oakley Root, sister Stephanie Imes (John) of Williamstown WV.

He is a 1984 graduate of Williamstown High School and attended WVU at Parkersburg. He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He loved the outdoors, hunting, enjoyed working on cars.

Curtis never met a stranger. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Visitation will be 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial will take place at Sunset Memory Gardens and Curtis will be laid to rest with his Grandfather and Father. You may leave online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Root Family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.