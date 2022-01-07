Advertisement

ODOT crews prepared to work through the night to ensure safe roadways during winter storm

By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Snow began to fall in parts of Washington County Thursday afternoon and the Ohio Department of Transportation says crews are prepared for whatever snow amounts this system brings.

ODOT Public Information Officer Ashley Rittenhouse said crews poured brine on the roads Wednesday and that 20 plow trucks are on standby if needed to clear the roads.

“Obviously the timing of this event will dictate when we bring our crews in. So, it does look to be a Thursday afternoon, Thursday evening event in most of our counties,” Rittenhouse said.

“So, if most of our crews need to stay over after their normal shift and work through the evening and through the night Thursday into Friday they will do that. They will be out there as long as they need to be to keep those roads clear as possible.”

Rittenhouse said people should be mindful of any snow plows and give them room while driving on the roads. 46 plows were hit last year in the state of Ohio, a number ODOT wants to bring down significantly this year.

Rittenhouse said major routes like route 50 and I -77 will be plowed first if there’s any snow build-up.

