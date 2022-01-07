Advertisement

Ohio State Highway Patrol: 30 calls, 10 crashes total because of snow

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the first big winter weather day, highway officials say that a few drivers had difficulty adjusting to the conditions.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Marietta says that they received 30 calls last night.

With a total of 10 crashes, officials say that many of them include sliding into ditches.

Sergeant Dustin Payne, says that a lot of this is due to drivers not being prepared for these conditions.

“They can lay salt, but when it’s only 18 degrees it’s really hard for it to melt. Most of the crashes we saw last night were from speed-related crashes, just going a little bit fast. A lot of them were from tires not having proper tread on them. And that’s something that can be prevented just by having a plan before the next storm,” says Payne.

Payne says that drivers should always maintain a slower speed than what is shown as the speed limit and keep a far distance from cars in front of them.

They also recommend taking precautions before driving and to not be distracted while driving.

