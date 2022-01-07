This is Home: Tyler Hartline to perform at 2022 Ohio Music Educator Association’s Conference

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -A Marietta College student is already making a name for himself in the world of choral music.

Junior Tyler Hartline is one of four college students chosen to conduct a class at a the Ohio Music Educator Association’s 2022 conference next month.

“All of the music educators across the state and from other states come and attend sessions and go to performances to continue their education and better themselves as teachers,” Hartline said.

Music has always played a big role in this bass singer’s life. While many call him a perfectionist when it comes to his music and studies, Hartline said he was shocked to hear he was chosen to conduct a class at this three-day conference.

“I’ve loved my time here at Marietta. It feels good for me to go out and show off what we learn here, what we do. Maybe it will give me some room to talk to some people and talk to some high school students that are interested in going into music and talking about our program here and represent the faculty and represent all the work that my peers do here as well,” Hartline said.

While Hartline said he feels the pandemic continues to leave many in the performing arts industry scratching their heads about the future, he’s hopeful that live music will live on.

“Returning to these concerts these past semester has really shown the community, the faculty, and the world how important music is and why we do it, why we want it in our schools,” Hartline said.

“So, I’m hopeful that opportunities like this continue and that when I graduate in a couple of years that I’ll be able to get a job that I love.”

And that job would involve doing the thing he loves most; teaching music.

“When I’m working and going through the struggles of college, I just remind myself that I’m going through what I’m going through so that I can be the best teacher I can be and so that I can have an impact when I’m in the world.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.