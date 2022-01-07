West Virginia candidate paperwork filing begins Monday

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says candidates planning to run for office in the state’s May 10 primary election may file their paperwork beginning Monday.

The certificate of announcement may be filed with the secretary of state’s office or the county clerk’s office, depending on the office being sought.

Paperwork and filing fee must be submitted by midnight Jan. 29. The paperwork must be filed in the secretary of state’s office for candidates seeking federal, statewide, legislative, and judicial other than magistrate offices, and for those running for office in more than one county.

All other candidates file at their respective county clerk’s office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.