Advertisement

WVDOH truck rolls over on Walker Road

DOH Truck
DOH Truck(Kaitlin Kulich)
By Zach Shrivers and Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - A West Virginia Department of Highways truck wrecked on Walker Road Friday morning, rolling over into a ditch.

A Wood County Deputy Sheriff says the driver has some minor injuries from the crash.

The deputy says the truck was coming down a hill with a curve at the bottom. When the truck went to turn, it slid and rolled off the side of the road.

No other cars were involved.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Bradley Steven Wright
Man arrested for beating, autopsy on alleged victim pending
Rodney Keith Godfrey Obit
Obituary: Godfrey, Rodney Keith
Goodwill on Pike Street in South Parkersburg
Goodwill opens retail location and Prosperity Center in Parkersburg
Ahead of Thursday’s expected snow a few local high school sporting events have been cancelled.
Local sports cancellations: click here for the latest
Ohio Valley University being sued by food service company

Latest News

8-year-old's dogs rescued from Gov. Justice's farm
8-year-old’s dogs rescued from cave on Gov. Justice’s farm
Zoe Daugherty is our Academic Achiever of the Week
Academic Achiever of the Week: Zoe Daugherty
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says candidates planning to run for office in the...
West Virginia candidate paperwork filing begins Monday
Protestors at the Capitol
Local leader looks back on January 6, 2021