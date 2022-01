PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two car head on collision at 5:01 P.M. Saturday night resulted in one injury.

That injured person had to be cut out of the car on scene and then transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital.

The crash briefly stopped traffic but was cleared soon after.

The crash took place in Washington County on Route 821 just north of I-77.

