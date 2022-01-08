Parkersburg Big Reds beat Hurricane Redskins boys basketball team

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Big Reds defeated the Hurricane Redskins on Saturday afternoon.

Parkersburg started the game with a 13-2 lead, but Hurricane started to make the game closer as the first half expired.

The Big Reds hung on to their lead for the rest of the way winning the game with an impressive offensive performance, beating the Redskins 87-63.

