Parkersburg Big Reds beat Hurricane Redskins boys basketball team

Josh Kopec makes a three pointer
Josh Kopec makes a three pointer(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Big Reds defeated the Hurricane Redskins on Saturday afternoon.

Parkersburg started the game with a 13-2 lead, but Hurricane started to make the game closer as the first half expired.

The Big Reds hung on to their lead for the rest of the way winning the game with an impressive offensive performance, beating the Redskins 87-63.

