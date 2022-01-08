Warren dominates in win over Cambridge High School

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Warren Lady Warriors girls basketball team defeated the Cambridge Lady Bobcats on Saturday afternoon.

Warren won the tip and then proceeded to score their first basket just six seconds into the game.

That set up for them to just continuously attack the Cambridge defense.

Alex Frazee picked up 21 in the huge win as she was efficient from the tip off.

With the 54-17 win over the Bobcats, Warren head coach, Amy Way has picked up her 180th career win .

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.