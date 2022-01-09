Governor Jim Justice calls for Special Session this Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has issued a proclamation calling for the West Virginia Legislature to meet for a Special Session this coming Monday at 11am. The items the legislature is scheduled to discuss all relate to economic development.

The first on the list is the West Virginia Industrial Advancement Act. The bill provides tax incentives meant to bring industrial facilities with a significant amount of labor and capital to the state.

There are also five supplemental appropriation bills. The appropriations Justice is requesting from the legislature would be used by the Department of Economic Development in order to obtain private investment across the state. A press release describes these appropriations as “the largest investment in economic development in this state’s history…,”

This information is based on a press release sent out Saturday night.

