Local woman turns 100 years old

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lila Hill celebrates her 100th birthday on January 9th, 2022.

She gives credit to an usual source.

“I tell people I’m a chocoholic and I have a whole table full of chocolate now,” said Hill.

She says that she is thankful for her health mentally and physically to still be so well.

“I’m thankful, I live in assisted living and I’m probably in better health than some younger residents there. I count my blessings,” Hill said.

As most get older in age they tend to lean on those around them to help them with normal day-to-day activities. Lila says without her support group she wouldn’t be here today.

“Well when you reach 100 you’ve outlived most of your family and to know you have that many friends and you consider everyone your family Like the church,” Hill said.

She celebrated her birthday after church where she got a hot fudge sundae as a nice birthday treat.

