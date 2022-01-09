Advertisement

Local woman turns 100 years old

Lila Hill celebrates 100 years today
Lila Hill celebrates 100 years today(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lila Hill celebrates her 100th birthday on January 9th, 2022.

She gives credit to an usual source.

“I tell people I’m a chocoholic and I have a whole table full of chocolate now,” said Hill.

She says that she is thankful for her health mentally and physically to still be so well.

“I’m thankful, I live in assisted living and I’m probably in better health than some younger residents there. I count my blessings,” Hill said.

As most get older in age they tend to lean on those around them to help them with normal day-to-day activities. Lila says without her support group she wouldn’t be here today.

“Well when you reach 100 you’ve outlived most of your family and to know you have that many friends and you consider everyone your family Like the church,” Hill said.

She celebrated her birthday after church where she got a hot fudge sundae as a nice birthday treat.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
UPDATE: Injured person from head on collision dies
The items the legislature is scheduled to discuss all relate to economic development.
Governor Jim Justice calls for Special Session this Monday
DOH Truck
WVDOH truck rolls over on Walker Road
Canton police video shows an officer fatally shoot a man who was firing a gun on New Year’s Day.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Ohio officer fatally shoot man who was firing gun on New Year’s Day
8-year-old's dogs rescued from Gov. Justice's farm
8-year-old’s dogs rescued from cave on Gov. Justice’s farm

Latest News

The items the legislature is scheduled to discuss all relate to economic development.
Governor Jim Justice calls for Special Session this Monday
American Red Cross held successful blood drive, still seeking more blood donations
American Red Cross blood donations see a slight climb
WTAP News @ 6- CUT Legislative sessions - clipped version
WTAP News @ 6- CUT Legislative sessions - clipped version
There are a number of things to keep your eye out for during this legislative session.
West Virginia lawmakers talk upcoming legislative session