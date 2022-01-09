Marietta College Pioneers Continue Their Impressive Season

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The eighth ranked team in the OAC has continued their impressive season with a win over the Wilmington College Quakers on Saturday afternoon.

Wilmington may have struck first, but the Pioneers were able to answer quickly and overtake the Quakers.

The Pioneers went into halftime with a lead and held on in the second half to finish the game on top 78-61.

Addy Black finished the game with a team high 15, while Lukas Isaly followed him with 14, as the Pioneers move to 10-2 on the season.

