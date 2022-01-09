WVU picks up first BIG 12 win of the season
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -
The West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.
It was a great game; Kansas State led for the majority of the game until Sean McNeil hit a three pointer with 8:32 remaining in the second half.
The game was tightly contested the rest of the way, but ended with a 71-68 Mountaineer win.
The WVU Mountaineers remain undefeated at home as they move to 12-2 on the season.
McNeil led the game with 26 points with an impressive 4-6 day shooting from the perimeter.
