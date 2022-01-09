WVU picks up first BIG 12 win of the season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

It was a great game; Kansas State led for the majority of the game until Sean McNeil hit a three pointer with 8:32 remaining in the second half.

The game was tightly contested the rest of the way, but ended with a 71-68 Mountaineer win.

The WVU Mountaineers remain undefeated at home as they move to 12-2 on the season.

McNeil led the game with 26 points with an impressive 4-6 day shooting from the perimeter.

