WVU picks up first BIG 12 win of the season

Sean McNeil celebrates a three
Sean McNeil celebrates a three(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

It was a great game; Kansas State led for the majority of the game until Sean McNeil hit a three pointer with 8:32 remaining in the second half.

The game was tightly contested the rest of the way, but ended with a 71-68 Mountaineer win.

The WVU Mountaineers remain undefeated at home as they move to 12-2 on the season.

McNeil led the game with 26 points with an impressive 4-6 day shooting from the perimeter.

