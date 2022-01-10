5 WVa health centers to receive $8.3 million in grants

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Five health centers in West Virginia will receive a total of $8.3 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

West Virginia’s two U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the funding.

Capito says the funding is crucial to safe and efficient operations. Manchin said the centers need adequate funding to provide care for West Virginia residents, especially as the coronavirus pandemic further strains providers.

The awards are $2.2 million to Cabin Creek Health Centers; $1.9 million to Wirt County Health Service Association, $1.8 million to Lincoln Center Primary Care Center, $1.2 million to Valley Health Care and $1.19 million to Belington Community Medical Services Association.

