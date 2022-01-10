Cold weather calls for space heater safety

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With a cold front rolling through the M.O.V some people use a space heater in their home to stay warm.

Those heaters that are used have caused house fires and in some cases even deaths. Vienna Fire Chief Steve Scholl gives suggestions on how to stay warm while also being safe.

“Just common sense needs to be used. Keep things away from them. We like to have a rule of thumb, keep things at least three feet away from any heat source. Don’t plug those into extension cords, plug them directly into the wall. Don’t put any cords underneath the rugs to keep people from tripping on them, it can cause a wear and can cause the cord to short out,” said Scholl.

Chief Scholl emphasized the importance of keeping things at least three feet away from all heat sources. He also emphasized if at all possible upgrade your heaters to newer versions that have a tip feature, if the heater tips over the heater turns off until turned back into an upright position.

In the result of a fire Scholl asks that you have a predetermined fire escape plan with the members of the house. This plan helps the family as well as the first responders on knowing immediately if everyone is safe or not.

“Have a predetermined way to get out of the house, multiple ways out of the house and have a meeting place outside where the whole family can meet,” Scholl said.

