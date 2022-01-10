Election registration opens today

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - January 10 starts the beginning of registration for elected positions in Wood County.

Many positions will open in Wood County some of which are a congress person, a state senator and five delegates for the federal level. A county commissioner, a new county clerk, a circuit clerk, a sheriff and three board of education members.

Some requirements have to be met for those who are running for these positions. “All of the positions do have different backgrounds which we can help people find that if they need to. Such as congressional you have to be a resident of a particular area for so long. County commissioner is another one with resident requirement, they have to live in a certain district. The county itself is broken up into three districts,” said County Clerk Mark Rhodes.

The county clerks office will post all bids to the website which is open to be viewed by the public.

The registration deadline is January 29. The primary election will be held on May 10 and the general election on November 8.

