Advertisement

Election registration opens today

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - January 10 starts the beginning of registration for elected positions in Wood County.

Many positions will open in Wood County some of which are a congress person, a state senator and five delegates for the federal level. A county commissioner, a new county clerk, a circuit clerk, a sheriff and three board of education members.

Some requirements have to be met for those who are running for these positions. “All of the positions do have different backgrounds which we can help people find that if they need to. Such as congressional you have to be a resident of a particular area for so long. County commissioner is another one with resident requirement, they have to live in a certain district. The county itself is broken up into three districts,” said County Clerk Mark Rhodes.

The county clerks office will post all bids to the website which is open to be viewed by the public.

The registration deadline is January 29. The primary election will be held on May 10 and the general election on November 8.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
UPDATE: Injured person from head on collision dies
The items the legislature is scheduled to discuss all relate to economic development.
Governor Jim Justice calls for Special Session this Monday
Lila Hill celebrates 100 years today
Local woman turns 100 years old
Canton police video shows an officer fatally shoot a man who was firing a gun on New Year’s Day.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Ohio officer fatally shoot man who was firing gun on New Year’s Day
Ashley Hamilton Mug Shot
The Plains woman arrested on drug and counterfeiting charges

Latest News

Humane societies providing way to honor Betty White’s memory
Humane societies providing way to honor Betty White’s memory
Vienna Fire Chief Steve Scholl gives advice on space heater safety
Cold weather calls for space heater safety
Del. John Kelly (left) will challenge Sen. Mike Azinger (right) in this spring's primary...
W.Va. Elections | Del. Kelly announces bid for Sen. Azinger’s seat
West Virginia has shattered a seven-day record for positive coronavirus cases for the second...
West Virginia shatters 7-day record for positive COVID cases