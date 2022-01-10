Advertisement

Graham Harrell named Offensive Coordinator at WVU

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell has been named as West Virginia’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Harrell has been leading the offense for the University of Southern California Trojans since 2019, and in 2021, the USC offense finished first in the PAC 12 in total yards per game and passing yards per game.

As a player, Harrell started for three seasons as a Texas Tech Red Raider, and he threw for over 15,000 yards, and 134 touchdowns.

Former offensive coordinator Gerad Parker will now be a co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Mountaineers.

