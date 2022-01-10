Humane societies providing way to honor Betty White’s memory

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Animal shelters are providing a way to honor Betty White’s memory.

The humane societies in both Parkersburg and Marietta are getting involved in the “Betty White challenge.”

It is a campaign to raise funds and give support to animal shelters in the area, something betty white was passionate about as an animal advocate.

Parkersburg Humane Society executive director, Gary McIntyre, says that any and all small contributions will be appreciated for this event.

“And that’s helpful for not only our animal organization but animal organizations in general. Just because a lot of people giving a few dollars will actually go a long way towards animal care, buying food, buying litter; taking care of the animals on a daily basis with medical care, shots, things like that,” says McIntyre.

The campaign for the “Betty White challenge” will be on January 17, which would have been her 100th birthday.

To donate and get involved in this campaign you can go to the humane society Facebook pages for both Parkersburg and Marietta.

If you would like to donate to the Parkersburg Humane Society you can click this link and you can click this one for the Marietta facility.

