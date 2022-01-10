Mom with cancer takes out billboard to help daughter find love

NEW YORK (CNN) - A mother with breast cancer hopes to live to see her daughter find “Mr. Right.” With help from a dating app, she put up a billboard in Times Square, advertising her daughter’s single status where millions of people will see it.

Among the flashy ads in Times Square is a billboard that reads “Date my daughter” with a smiling picture of 30-year-old Molly Davis, a Boston woman looking for love. The person who created the ad is her mother, Beth Davis.

“I had that moment of ‘Oh my gosh, what are people going to think about this?’” Molly Davis said.

While this may seem like merely a funny attempt to lure in people to date Molly, the real story is much deeper. In June 2020, Beth Davis was diagnosed a second time with metastatic breast cancer that has since spread to her bones.

“It’s a tough time in anyone’s life finding out that news. Molly has been my wingman, taking me to appointments... and now, it’s my turn to be her wingman and try to find her love,” Beth Davis said.

While Beth Davis may be physically getting weaker, the yearning for her daughter to find love has grown stronger. She reached out to the app Wingman, a dating service where family and friends get to play your matchmaker.

“I’m really hoping Molly finds a man who has this lovely family, so that when I’m gone, she still has a nice, loving family,” Beth Davis said. “That’s what I really want for Molly is a sense of security.”

The story tugged at Wingman CEO Tina Wilson’s heart and turned into the billboard now on display in Times Square. It will be up until Jan. 25.

Molly Davis says she isn’t necessarily looking for marriage or an engagement but instead a partner. She told CNN her ideal companion is “someone who makes me laugh and is a good communicator.”

The Davises say they’ve already received some good responses.

