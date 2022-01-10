Advertisement

Obituary: Bailey, DeGearld “Tim”

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Saturday, January 8, 2022, DeGearld “Tim” Bailey, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 64.

Tim was born March 18, 1957 to Seldon  and Hattie (Ann) Bailey.  Tim loved working overseas and sharing his amazing stories of his adventures.

Tim raised his four daughters, Seleen (Faxson) Cockrell, Melissa (Todd) Cherry, Grace Bailey, and Amanda (Evan) Lightner.  Tim had four very loved grandchildren, Tyson and Tanner Cherry, and Chloe & Megan Lightner.  Tim left behind his brother Stanley (Kathy) Bailey, and his sisters Lois (Howard) Offenberger, Donita (Bud) Maley.  He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his wife Jacolyn Bailey, father Seldon Bailey, and grandmother Bessie Cook.

A burial will be held on Thursday (Jan. 13) at 2:00 pm at the New St. Mary’s Cemetery.  There will be a celebration of life at his home afterwards. McClure Schafer Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be made at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tim’s memory to a charitable organization would be appreciated.

