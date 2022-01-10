Advertisement

Obituary: Brandjes, Elizabeth “Sadie” A.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Elizabeth “Sadie” A. Brandjes Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elizabeth “Sadie” A.  Brandjes, 73, of Davisville, went to be with the Lord  January 7th, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, after an extended illness. She was born June 18th, 1948, a daughter to the late Henry H. Jarvis and Mary F. (Caplinger) Jarvis.

Surviving Sadie are her sons Jeremy Brandjes (Amanda) of Little Hocking and Mark Brandjes of Florida; her sisters Linda Cooper (Frank) and Carol S. Ellison; brother Richard B Jarvis (Kathy), and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Robert “Bob”  W. Jarvis.

Services for Sadie will be held Tuesday, January 11th, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg at 1pm, Pastor Michael Richter officiating. Visitation time will be held from 12-1pm the same day. Burial will immediately follow the ceremony at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

