Obituary: Bruce, Richard Dale

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Richard Dale Bruce, 83, Marietta, OH passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on April 10, 1938 in Williamstown, WV to the late Arthur Dean and Ada Wolfe Bruce.

Dick was a 1957 graduate of Williamstown High School and was a veteran of the US Army, having served in Germany as a diesel mechanic. He attended Parr Hill Community Church in Beavertown. He loved to travel and camp all over the US with his wife, Jennifer, in their motorhome.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jennifer Knowlton Bruce, whom he married on September 4, 1982. He is also survived by three stepsons, Jay Montgomery, Darin Montgomery (Nicole), Steve Montgomery (Lisa); several grandchildren; a brother, Fred Bruce and close family friend, Liz Tymchak.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Bruce and several siblings.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation will be observed with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

