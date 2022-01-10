Obituary: Cook, Nettie Elaine Brown

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nettie Elaine Brown Cook, 85, of Mineral Wells, passed away January 8, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born November 14, 1936 in Wood County a daughter of the late Treavy and Ada Welling Modesitt.

She was a graduate of Mountain State Business College, a homemaker who enjoyed quilting and sewing, was a member of the First Sam’s Creek Baptist Church and the James Wood Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

Nettie is survived by three sons, Donald L. Brown (Mary Ellen) of Belleville, Larry A., and Glenn E. Brown both of Mineral Wells; two grand-children, Katherine and Cassandra Brown.

In addition to her parents, Nettie was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul D. Brown; her second husband, Billie Jean Cook and a daughter-in-law, Tamara Kay Brown.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, Parkersburg with Pastor Carl Radcliff officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.