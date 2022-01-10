Advertisement

Obituary: Davis, Joseph Lee “Joe”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Joseph Lee “Joe” Davis Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joseph Lee “Joe” Davis, 75, of Parkersburg passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Stonerise of Belmont Nursing Facility.

He was born November 11, 1946 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Cecil and Mildred Stealey Davis. Joe was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and an US Army Veteran. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking.

Joe is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer Davis (Jeremy Spielberg) of Williamstown and Ashley Davis of Parkersburg; four siblings, William Davis (Sharon) of Williamstown, Carolyn Felker (Joe) of Parkersburg, Nancy Crowley (Roger) of Vienna and James Davis (Tina) of Williamstown; three grandchildren, Levi Spielberg, Justus White and Aislin White; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Buckley.

There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 400 Green Street, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Davis family.

