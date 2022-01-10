Advertisement

Obituary: Grosklos, Jerrod Wayne

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jerrod Wayne Grosklos, 37, of Lowell, OH passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 as the result of an automobile accident. He was born on June 10, 1984 in Marietta, OH to Kenneth and Betsy Lee Hinzman Grosklos.

Jerrod was a 2002 graduate of Marietta High School and worked as a chemical operator for Momentive Performance Materials. He was a volunteer for the Salem Township Fire Department and a member of Masterton Lodge #429, F&AM. Jerrod was active in FFA in high school and that continued on as he enjoyed farming and helping his daughter with her 4-H animals. He enjoyed coaching baseball and basketball and more than anything loved his kids, family and friends.

Jerrod is survived by his wife, Kelli Handschumacher Grosklos and their three children, Lexie, Abby and Aiden; his father, Kenneth Grosklos; two siblings, Jennifer Tilton (Jason), Jeremy Grosklos; father and mother-in-law, Randy and Pamela Handschumacher; two brothers-in-law, Adam (Amy) and Cody Handschumacher and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his mother, Betsy L. Grosklos.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with John Wells officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the funeral home with a masonic service to be held at 8 PM.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

