Obituary: Gruber, Anne E.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Anne E. Gruber, 92, of Marietta passed away on Monday, January 10.

She was the daughter of the late Edward and Emma Albrecht. Anne was born in Marietta on April 5, 1929. Anne was a graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic High School. She was a lifetime member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption and the Catholic Women’s Club.

Anne married Jerry D. Gruber on November 5, 1948. She is survived by their children David (Shirley) Gruber, Barbara Gruber, Thomas Gruber, and Jeri (Gary) Thompson and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and their daughter, Beth Cutson.

Anne worked at the Ohio Bell Telephone Company and The Lafayette Hotel. Anne’s most enjoyable time was working at The Castle for 25 years. She retired from The Castle in 2019 at the age of 90.

Anne loved and enjoyed spending time with her family. She spent her spare time reading, playing cards and going to bingo.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will be observed with a memorial service and Mass to be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 10:00am at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with the Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell as celebrant. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Basilica or the Knights of Columbus. The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Anne’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

