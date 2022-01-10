Obituary: McIntyre Jr., George E.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - George E. McIntyre, Jr., 60 of Marietta passed away 8:39 pm, Saturday, January 8, 2022.

He was born on December 13, 1961, in Marietta a son of George and Dorothy McCloud McIntyre.

George was retired from the State of West Virginia, Department of Highways. He is survived by his wife, Myra Johnson McIntyre and children: George McIntyre, III, Alisha Riley and Amanda (Jim) Markly all of Marietta; 6 grandchildren: Donny, Sydney, Dakota, Emmy, Brody and Skylar and one brother and two sisters. His parents, brother and 2 sisters preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Thursday (Jan. 13) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by cremation. Family will greet friends before the service on Thursday from 9:00 until the hour of service. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

