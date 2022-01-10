Advertisement

Obituary: McIntyre Jr., George E.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
George E. McIntyre, Jr. Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - George E. McIntyre, Jr., 60 of Marietta passed away 8:39 pm, Saturday, January 8, 2022.

He was born on December 13, 1961, in Marietta a son of George and Dorothy McCloud McIntyre.

George was retired from the State of West Virginia, Department of Highways.  He is survived by his wife, Myra Johnson McIntyre and children:  George McIntyre, III, Alisha Riley and Amanda (Jim) Markly all of Marietta; 6 grandchildren:  Donny, Sydney, Dakota, Emmy, Brody and Skylar and one brother and two sisters.  His parents, brother and 2 sisters preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Thursday (Jan. 13) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by cremation.  Family will greet friends before the service on Thursday from 9:00 until the hour of service.   Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

