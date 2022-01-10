Obituary: Reeder, William “Bill” Garfield

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - William “Bill” Garfield Reeder, 77 of Parkersburg, WV passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday January 8, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born February 25, 1944 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Harry and Glenva Godby Reeder.

On February 11, 1967 he married the late Roberta “Bobbi” Pape Reeder and together they had three sons.

Bill was a 1963 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He served in the West Virginia Army National Guard from 1965-1972. While serving the guard, Bill attended Valley Beauty School. After receiving his cosmetology license he began his 50+ year career at Charles’ Hairdressers, which he later became a co-owner with lifelong friend Mark Binegar. Bill was passionate about his career and enjoyed time traveling to seminars to further enhance his knowledge and skills. Bill would share his expertise as an instructor throughout his career. He cared deeply for his many clients and co workers, as they did him.

Bill’s love of music was evident throughout his life, as he was a member of the Ludgate Circus and Foxfire rock bands traveling and playing music throughout the Mid Ohio Valley in the 1970′s & 1980′s.

He is survived by three sons, Marc (Mary), Bryan (Tammy), Kevin (Jennifer); eight grandchildren, Jasmin Kennnedy (Skylar), Kendra Dobre (Michael), Brendan Reeder, Cameron Reeder (Jackie), Jeremy Reeder (Kelsey), Audrey Reeder, Dylan Reeder (Olivia), Caleb Reeder; six great grandchildren, Emma and Reagan Kennedy, Rory and Sidney Reeder, Lucas and Logan Reeder; one beautiful sister, Donna Walters (James), three brothers, Harry “Junior”, David, and Michael Reeder; numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Also surviving are special friends and neighbors, John Richards, Trevy & Nancy Fredrick, his Mountwood Camping family and his beloved fur babies.

In addition to his parents and former wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Rochella Batten.

Anyone who knew Bill knew that he was the most loving, kind and supportive father, papaw, great papaw, brother, uncle and friend that anyone could ask for. ~Love You More~

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services to be held on Thursday, January 13, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens.

Entombment will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens.

