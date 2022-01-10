Advertisement

Obituary: Ricketts, Robert Donald

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Robert Donald Ricketts Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Robert Donald Ricketts, 80 of Belpre, Ohio died on January 8, 2022 at his residence.  He was born in Amarillo, Texas on January 27, 1941 and was the son of the late Robert Miles Ricketts and Gladys Erskine.  He spend several years in Northern California where his had worked for P.G. & E as a lineman for 29 years completing his service as a Supervisor for 2 years.  He was a Navy Veteran.  He had many good friends in California where he enjoyed fishing, jeeping, four wheeling, shooting guns and loading is own ammo, and riding motorcycles.

Survivors include his wife, Cassie Ricketts spending 28 years together with her.  Also surviving are two sisters, Marty Gotschall of Belpre, Ohio, Sandra Sillyman of Fairgrove, Missouri and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Patricia Melton.

His request was that there be no services, or visitation.

You may send condolences to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
UPDATE: Injured person from head on collision dies
The items the legislature is scheduled to discuss all relate to economic development.
Governor Jim Justice calls for Special Session this Monday
Lila Hill celebrates 100 years today
Local woman turns 100 years old
Canton police video shows an officer fatally shoot a man who was firing a gun on New Year’s Day.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Ohio officer fatally shoot man who was firing gun on New Year’s Day
DOH Truck
WVDOH truck rolls over on Walker Road

Latest News

Jason Edward Taylor Obit
Obituary: Taylor, Jason Edward
Elizabeth “Sadie” A. Brandjes Obit
Obituary: Brandjes, Elizabeth “Sadie” A.
DeGearld “Tim” Bailey Obit
Obituary: Bailey, DeGearld “Tim”
William Bill Garfield Reeder
Obituary: Reeder, William “Bill” Garfield