Obituary: Ricketts, Robert Donald

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Robert Donald Ricketts, 80 of Belpre, Ohio died on January 8, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Amarillo, Texas on January 27, 1941 and was the son of the late Robert Miles Ricketts and Gladys Erskine. He spend several years in Northern California where his had worked for P.G. & E as a lineman for 29 years completing his service as a Supervisor for 2 years. He was a Navy Veteran. He had many good friends in California where he enjoyed fishing, jeeping, four wheeling, shooting guns and loading is own ammo, and riding motorcycles.

Survivors include his wife, Cassie Ricketts spending 28 years together with her. Also surviving are two sisters, Marty Gotschall of Belpre, Ohio, Sandra Sillyman of Fairgrove, Missouri and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Patricia Melton.

His request was that there be no services, or visitation.

You may send condolences to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.