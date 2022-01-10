Advertisement

Obituary: Roberts, Phillip Leon

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Phillip Leon Roberts, 73 of Parkersburg, passed away January 8, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.  He was born November 3, 1948 in Wood County, a son of the late Kermit W. and Betty Bumgardner Roberts.

Surviving is his loving wife of 52 years, Jackie Benton Roberts, daughters:  Shannan Hinzman (Doug) of Parkersburg, Beth Nelson (Danny) of Parkersburg and Brooke Mowery (Bryan) of Washington, sisters Dianna Davis of Davisville and Linda Faye Husk of Marietta along with five grandchildren:  Sarah Eaton, Cody Nelson, Haley Nelson, Chase Bell and Madison Bell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Andrea Dawn Roberts.

In following Mr. Roberts’ wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral.  Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.  Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

