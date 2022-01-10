Obituary: Seese, Josephine Carol

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Josephine Carol Seese, 79, of Williamstown, WV, died on Friday, January 7, 2022 at her home. She was born on June 24, 1942 in Clay, WV, to Herbert and Garnie Hanshaw Hamrick.

Carol graduated from Clay County High School. She worked at the Oak Grove School in Marietta for 18 years, as a teacher’s aide. Carol was a past member of the Eastern Star and was an EMT for the Oak Grove VFD and worked as a dispatcher for them as well. She taught Sunday School at Countryside Baptist Church in Clearwater, FL and did many mission trips to third world countries.

She is survived by her two sons, Doug Seese (Angie) and Scott Seese (Kellie); grandchildren, Kaylyn Seese, Kylie Schulte (Brice), Brett and Gabriella Seese; one great grandson, Isaiah Schulte; brother, Herbie Hamrick (Shirley); many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee Seese, whom she married on December 22, 1962. She later married David Williams on April 21, 2012, who also preceded her in death.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services to be held on Wednesday, January 12, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Don Archer officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Tsung, The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute; Dr. Cawley, the Strecker Cancer Center, Amedisys Hospice, and all of the caregivers at the Long-Well Care Services for their wonderful care. Donations in her memory may be made to the James Cancer Center, by going to https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?Source_Code=DEV_AG-MED_CHRI-JamesWeb-ON-S&Fund=313545

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Carol’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.