Obituary: Taylor, Jason Edward

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jason Edward Taylor, 45, of Parkersburg, WV passed away January 8, 2022 at his residence surrounding his family.

He was born July 14, 1976 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of James Taylor and Tobie Stallings Taylor.

Jason graduated from Parkersburg South High School where he played baseball and basketball. He went on to play baseball at West Virginia State College on a baseball scholarship, playing for Coach Cal. He pitched in the D-2 College World Series, winning the game he pitched in. He played for the Detroit Tigers in the Minor League. Jason loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and coaching his daughter in softball. He enjoyed going to the beach every year. He lived for his daughter and was the greatest son, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 15 years, Megan Nichols Taylor; daughter, Makenzie Taylor; parents, James and Tobie Taylor; brother, Stephen Taylor

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rex H. Stallings, Daina O. Keiffer Stallings, Dorothy P. White Mullins Jett, and Herbert Lee Taylor.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 14, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Karin Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Taylor family.

