PHS Head Coach, Mike Byus, announces retirement at the annual football banquet Sunday night

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - While bidding farewell to the seniors of the Parkersburg High School football team head coach, Mike Byus, announced he was retiring from his position as head coach during the team’s annual football banquet held at Grand Pointe Conference Center.

Byus coached for 38 seasons and his last five seasons were with the Big Red. He compiled an overall record of 239-127 and a 29-23 record with PHS. He made four playoffs appearances and notched the Big Red’s first playoff win in 11 years by defeating Wheeling in 2018.

The Big Red went 4-6 this season and didn’t make the playoffs. They lost their final game of the season 28-24 to George Washington. Byus spoke to his team at the banquet.

“You certainly deserved better than the record showed. You worked harder than any group I have had in my five years here but it was just one thing after another. We had five broken legs and a broken ankle. We had three senior returning linebackers but they only got to play two out of 10 games together. In my 38 years of coaching I have never seen anything like what happened this year,” Byus said.

Byus will be returning to North Carolina with his family where he won two state championships.

