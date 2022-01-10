Advertisement

The Plains woman arrested on drug and counterfeiting charges

Ashley Hamilton Mug Shot
Ashley Hamilton Mug Shot(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A woman from The Plains, Ohio is facing drug and counterfeiting charges after authorities searched her home last Friday.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Athens Major Crimes Unit arrested, Ashley L. Hamilton after finding suspected heroin and methamphetamine in her home.

Authorities said they also found digital scales and packing materials during their search, along with more than $30,000 of fake money.

“Units also recovered over $30,000 in a mixture of counterfeit United States currency and motion picture prop money, along with printing materials to forge copies of currency,” Athens County Sheriff, Rodney Smith said.

Hamilton was charged with counterfeiting and possession of drugs, which are both felony charges.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
UPDATE: Injured person from head on collision dies
The items the legislature is scheduled to discuss all relate to economic development.
Governor Jim Justice calls for Special Session this Monday
Lila Hill celebrates 100 years today
Local woman turns 100 years old
Canton police video shows an officer fatally shoot a man who was firing a gun on New Year’s Day.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Ohio officer fatally shoot man who was firing gun on New Year’s Day
DOH Truck
WVDOH truck rolls over on Walker Road

Latest News

Mike Byus PHS Coach
PHS Head Coach, Mike Byus, announces retirement at the annual football banquet Sunday night
Lila Hill celebrates 100 years today
Local woman turns 100 years old
The items the legislature is scheduled to discuss all relate to economic development.
Governor Jim Justice calls for Special Session this Monday
American Red Cross held successful blood drive, still seeking more blood donations
American Red Cross blood donations see a slight climb