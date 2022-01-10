The Plains woman arrested on drug and counterfeiting charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A woman from The Plains, Ohio is facing drug and counterfeiting charges after authorities searched her home last Friday.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Athens Major Crimes Unit arrested, Ashley L. Hamilton after finding suspected heroin and methamphetamine in her home.

Authorities said they also found digital scales and packing materials during their search, along with more than $30,000 of fake money.

“Units also recovered over $30,000 in a mixture of counterfeit United States currency and motion picture prop money, along with printing materials to forge copies of currency,” Athens County Sheriff, Rodney Smith said.

Hamilton was charged with counterfeiting and possession of drugs, which are both felony charges.

