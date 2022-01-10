Advertisement

West Virginia shatters 7-day record for positive COVID cases

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia has shattered a seven-day record for positive coronavirus cases for the second straight week.

The 16,903 confirmed cases from Jan. 3 to Sunday were 50% higher than the record of nearly 11,300 positive cases set the previous week. The number of virus patients in hospitals has jumped 23% this month to 815, the highest total since mid-October.

The 224 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and the 133 patients on ventilators also were three-month highs.

Gov. Jim Justice has implored residents to getting their virus shots, but only about half of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

