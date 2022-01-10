West Virginia University at Parkersburg new semester starts with some changes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students and faculty members were welcomed back to campus on Monday morning as the spring semester for West Virginia University at Parkersburg’s got underway.

With the start of the new semester this means things around campus are changing. One change the school has made is students have the option for in-person classes or the ability to stick to online instruction based on the student’s preference. If you decide to attend classes in person the school is requiring the students to wear a mask.

President of West Virginia University at Parkersburg, Dr. Chris Gilmer, appreciates the students resiliency during the pandemic.

“The student reaction is always good we have a great student body. They have been resilient and they have rolled with all the punches that the pandemic has brought to them. But they are ready to get back in the classroom face-to-face,” Gilmer said.

Gilmer is very excited about the school’s Renaissance Program hoping to infuse joy back into learning.

Enrollment rate at the University is currently 100% as the semester kicks-off.

