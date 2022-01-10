W.Va. Elections | Del. Kelly announces bid for Sen. Azinger’s seat

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two Wood County Republicans are slated to go head to head for a state senate seat in the upcoming primary election.

Delegate John Kelly says he is running for the West Virginia Senate this spring, challenging incumbent Senator Mike Azinger.

Kelly says he is being forced to run against either Azinger or Delegate Vernon Criss because of recent redistricting.

“Delegate Criss’s position as Vice Chairman of Finance is just too valuable to the people of Wood County,” Kelly said. “I don’t want to be a [party to losing] that Vice Chairmanship to the people of Wood County.”

Senator Azinger said Monday that he had not yet filed for candidacy, but plans to. He says he has already filed pre-candidacy papers.

“This is a free country and Delegate Kelly can run for any seat he pleases. The Senate seat I have the honor of occupying is not my seat it is the people of WV’s seat,” Azinger said in a written statement. “That said, if Delegate Kelly intends on beating me, Delegate Kelly better come prepared to work. We will have a petal-to-the-metal campaign, fully funded with lots of shoe leather. I am proud of my 100% conservative voting record while representing the third district in the WV State Senate. 100% pro-jobs. 100% pro-life. 100% pro-America.”

Kelly says his goals as state senator would be similar to his goals as a delegate.

“I’m interested in seeing businesses come into the state of West Virginia,” Kelly said. “I’m interested in seeing jobs created for the people of West Virginia. But, I’m also interested in making sure that we don’t lose the jobs that we have. Let’s keep in mind that we’ve done pretty well in the last eight years. And I want to continue on that track.”

