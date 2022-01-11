Advertisement

Affordable Care Act open enrollment session ending on January 15

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People in the Mid-Ohio Valley area have a chance to sign up for an affordable healthcare plan, but they will need to act fast.

The Affordable Care Act open enrollment will be ending on January 15, and it will be the last time for this year to sign up.

Healthcare officials are recommending that anyone who is looking for a healthcare plan with benefits to register for this.

Highmark marketing strategy vice president, Bill Tuthill, says that it would be beneficial to those who have been affected by the pandemic financially.

“What we’ve experienced over the last couple years is exactly why the Affordable Care Act came about. It’s there for normal Americans when things happen. It ensures that there’s something there for them,” says Tuthill.

Officials say that there are many ways to sign up for the Affordable Care Act.

If you would like to sign up online, you can click on this link to sign up.

