Another new trial date set for man accused of burning snack truck

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man accused of setting a Little Debbie snack truck on fire had a new trial date set again.

Chad M. Wilson is waiting on his hearing for his third-degree arson charge after they ran out of time in the court room to do his hearing on Monday.

Wilson’s bond is being reinstated and when he meets the requirements for home confinement he will be released from jail.

The requirements for home confinement is having your own residence and a landline telephone.

Once he proves he has both of these Wilson will be released from jail until his new hearing date.

Wilson appeared in Wood County Circuit Court where his new trial date was set for March 29, 2022.

