Beckley man charged with DUI and child neglect in Vienna

Last Friday night around 6:30 P.M. in the 200 block of Grand Central Avenue near Home Depot,...
Last Friday night around 6:30 P.M. in the 200 block of Grand Central Avenue near Home Depot, Tccaro Saunders, of Beckley rear-ended another vehicle leaving his four-year old passenger injured.(Storyblocks)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Raleigh County man has been charged with a DUI and child neglect after a car crash last Friday.

Vienna Police Department says, on the night of January 7, 2022 around 6:30 P.M. on Grand Central Avenue near Home Depot, Tccaro Saunders, of Beckley rear-ended another vehicle leaving his four-year-old passenger injured.

Police arrived on the scene and said Saunders appeared to be intoxicated.

Saunders failed the sobriety test and had a .331 blood alcohol content level.

Saunders was transported to the Vienna Police station for booking. He was charged with a DUI causing serious injury to another and child neglect causing serious injury. Both of these charges are felonies.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No update has been provided on her status.

The driver of the rear-ended vehicle, Justin Russell, of Parkersburg, complained about injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

Saunders has been arraigned and remanded to the North Central Regional Jail since he was not able to post bail.

According to authorities, his bond was set at $100,000.

