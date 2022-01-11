Advertisement

Belpre City Council passes ODOT contract for repaving Washington Blvd

Measure passes on three readings in one night.
By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Jan. 10, 2022
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council met for the first time this year, and among the housekeeping chores were the appointment of new committee chairmen.

The first measure on the new year was the adoption of a resolution entering into a contract with ODOT for the resurfacing of Ohio Route 618, Washington Blvd.

Mayor Mike Lorentz says the rush to pass the measure was strictly to catch up with the time deadline for approval, which would have expired before the next meeting.

“I would hate, with the condition of the roadways tore up with the gas lines and AEP working in town, to let them go another year,” says Mayor Lorentz. “We’d be on a gravel road in another year or two if we don’t stay with it.”

The funds for the $331,000 dollar control are already to proceed.

The Mayor says the resurfacing is needed after gas line replacement and other utility trucks using the city streets last year.

