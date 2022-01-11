Belpre Shines on Senior Night

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Belpre Lady Golden Eagles defeated the Frontier Lady Cougars on their senior night by a score of 60-47.

Halee Williams was the lone senior for Belpre as she was playing in her final game of the season before a surgery scheduled later in the week.

Williams scored the first points for Belpre on free throws, but Frontier was able to come out and grab the lead, but not for long.

The Golden Eagles attacked the rim often and were successful from the line.

Williams received a standing ovation as she subbed out for her final time with Belpre, finishing the game with 23 points and a win.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.