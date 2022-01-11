Advertisement

Bids open for vacant Vienna City Council seat

(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna residents interested in taking up a leadership role in their community now have the opportunity to run for an open city council seat.

City officials said Monday that candidates can file from January 10 through January 29, and that filing packets can be picked up at either the city building or on the city’s website.

Completed certificates of announcement have to be turned in at the city building.

It costs $60 to file.

The open seat was previously filled by Mike Elam, who passed away in 2021.

Whoever wins the bid for office will fulfill Elam’s unexpired term, which Mayor Randy Rapp says ends on December 31, 2023.

The race is non-partisan, so Rapp says the seat will be filled through West Virginia’s primary election, which is on May 10.

