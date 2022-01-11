Advertisement

Brian Precht reinstated as Chief of Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department

After tonight’s public meeting and executive session, the trustees agreed to remove the EMS requirements and remove the suspension of Chief Brian Pracht
After tonight’s public meeting and executive session, the trustees agreed to remove the EMS...
After tonight’s public meeting and executive session, the trustees agreed to remove the EMS requirements and remove the suspension of Chief Brian Pracht(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department held a meeting tonight regarding the trustees’ decision to suspend Chief Brian Pracht.

The trustees suspended Pracht for not complying with the emergency medical service requirements they had instated in the last year.

Many in the community and within the department showed up to express their support for Pracht.

After tonight’s public meeting and executive session, the trustees agreed to remove the EMS requirements and remove the suspension of Chief Brian Pracht.

Callie Benedict, an EMT with the department says the trustees promise to work with fire department for a revised job description moving forward.

Pracht confirms that the issue has been resolved.

He expressed his dedication to the Oak Grove community and to the department, and says they are always in need of volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
UPDATE: Injured person from head on collision dies
The items the legislature is scheduled to discuss all relate to economic development.
Governor Jim Justice calls for Special Session this Monday
Lila Hill celebrates 100 years today
Local woman turns 100 years old
Ashley Hamilton Mug Shot
The Plains woman arrested on drug and counterfeiting charges
Jason Edward Taylor Obit
Obituary: Taylor, Jason Edward

Latest News

"Firefighter Jerrod Grosklos E.O.W. 1/8/22 We'll take it from here"
Salem Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. remembers Jerrod Grosklos
Belpre ODOT paving
Belpre City Council passes ODOT contract for repaving Washington Blvd
Child abuse cases increase in 2021, over six hundred cases this past year
Child abuse cases increase in 2021, over six hundred cases this past year
s
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to meth charge