Brian Precht reinstated as Chief of Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department held a meeting tonight regarding the trustees’ decision to suspend Chief Brian Pracht.

The trustees suspended Pracht for not complying with the emergency medical service requirements they had instated in the last year.

Many in the community and within the department showed up to express their support for Pracht.

After tonight’s public meeting and executive session, the trustees agreed to remove the EMS requirements and remove the suspension of Chief Brian Pracht.

Callie Benedict, an EMT with the department says the trustees promise to work with fire department for a revised job description moving forward.

Pracht confirms that the issue has been resolved.

He expressed his dedication to the Oak Grove community and to the department, and says they are always in need of volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

