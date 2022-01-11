Cedar Point’s daily ticket price increases to $85 for 2022 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trip to North America’s second-oldest amusement park will be a little more expensive for the upcoming 2022 season.

Cedar Point’s daily ticket price will now cost $85 when purchased at the park’s entrances in 2022; a $10 increase compared to last year’s price.

Tickets are less expensive for parkgoers who purchase in advanced online.

The Cedar Point amusement park opens for the 2022 season on May 7.

