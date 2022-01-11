Advertisement

Man found guilty on three charges and has hearing set for two more charges

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Juan Rodriguez McMutary appeared at Wood County Circuit Court on Monday where he was found guilty on three charges.

The first charge he was found guilty of was prohibited possession of a firearm.

The second charge he was found guilty of was possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with the intent to deliver more than one gram but less than five grams.

The third charge where he was found guilty of was possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

McMutary will have a second hearing for two more charges, which will take place on April 26, 2022.

One of the charges is for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver more than five grams. The other charge is for possession of a controlled substance (heroin) with the intent to deliver.

